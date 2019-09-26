LANGLEY, B.C. - Ben McIntosh had three goals and seven assists and Mark Matthews had two goals and eight helpers to lead Canada to a 21-4 victory over England on Thursday at the world indoor lacrosse championships.
Curtis Dickson added three goals and six assists, Robert Church had four goals and five other players had multi-point games as Canada opened the playoff round with an easy win.
The Canadians capped round-robin play with a 4-0 record to set up a match against England.
Canada will face the Iroquois Nationals on Saturday.
Canada has won gold at all four world championships since the inaugural event in 2003.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.
