Nick Nurse learned importance of shooting repetition at early age

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes up to shoot between Dallas Mavericks' Justin Jackson (44) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on November 16, 2019. One of Nick Nurse's earliest basketball jobs was as a shooting coach. So it's no real surprise that players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby - players who weren't necessarily known for their shooting when they arrived in Toronto - have become solid long-range shooting. They credit the hours Nurse and his staff put in working on their shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Gutierrez