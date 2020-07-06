Nationals, Astros cancel workouts over virus testing delays

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo connects for a two-run home run on a pitch from Kansas City Royals' Homer Bailey in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, though the team says the All-Star right fielder is asymptomatic. General manager Jon Daniels said Monday, July 6, 2020, that Gallo is isolated at his apartment in Dallas and not around teammates. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)