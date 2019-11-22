LAVAL, Que. - Riley Barber had the power-play winner and two assists as the Laval Rocket topped the Utica Comets 6-4 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Ryan Poehling scored a minute after Barber's goal as Laval (11-6-3), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, took a 6-2 lead. Josh Brook, Michael McCarron, Jake Evans and Otto Leskinen rounded out the attack.
Cayden Primeau made 24 saves for the win.
Carter Camper and Jonah Gadjovich both scored late in the third period as the Comets (10-7-1), the minor league club of the Vancouver Canucks, mounted a late comeback. Francis Perron and Lukas Jasek also scored.
Zane McIntyre stopped 26 shots in goal for Utica.
The Rocket went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Comets were 3 for 7 with the man advantage.
