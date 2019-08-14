LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - Hannah Bilka scored a power-play goal in overtime as the United States edged Canada 4-3 on Wednesday in the opener of a three-game women's hockey development camp series.
Grace Zumwinkle, Natalie Snodgrass and Taylor Heise also scored for the Americans.
Canada's Sophie Shirley and Kristin O’Neill had scored twice in the final six minutes of the third period to force overtime. Claire Thompson had the other Canadian goal.
Also Wednesday, Canada's under-18 team opened its own three-game series against the U.S. with a 5-4 win.
Aly McLeod led the offence with a pair of goals and Anne Cherkowski chipped in with three assists.
