Earthquakes rally to down young Whitecaps side 4-3 at MLS is Back tournament

Vancouver Whitecaps' players including Patrick Metcalfe (centre) work out in a gym in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Vancouver's wait is finally over at the MLS is Back Tournament against the San Jose Earthquakes. One day after Orlando and Philadelphia booked their tickets to the knockout round, the Whitecaps kick off their campaign against the San Jose Earthquakes. Vancouver, the last team to see action, was originally slated to open July 9 against FC Dallas but the game was scrapped when Dallas withdrew due to a rash of COVID-19 positive tests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-MLS Mandatory Credit