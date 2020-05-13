Leafs' Clifford: 'Playing for a Stanley Cup is better than not playing'

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kyle Clifford (73) skates during third period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Clifford twice raised the Stanley Cup over his head with the Los Angeles Kings. If the NHL is allowed to resume its 2019-20 season, there's a good chance the playoff format will include 20 or even 24 teams instead of the usual 16. The grind won't be the same, arenas will almost certainly be devoid fans, and players could be quarantined. But Clifford said the feeling of hoisting hockey's ultimate prize won't be any different for the eventual winner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn