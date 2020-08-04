Ottawa Aces make scrum half Tom Gilmore their second player signing

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have made scrum half Tom Gilmore their second player signing.
The 26-year-old played for Halifax most recently during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has also spent time with the Widnes Vikings and had loan spells with the London Broncos and North Wales Crusaders.
"He is a fantastic player, and a great person," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. "At only 26 he already has a good amount of experience playing at the highest level.
"He has a great kicking game, great skills and he is a natural leader that can boss the team around the park."
Gilmore has Super League experience with Widnes and was picked by the England Knights, the feeder team for the full England international squad.
Gilmore joins French international halfback Louis Jouffret on the Ottawa roster.
The Aces are scheduled to begin play next season in League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.