McGillis on abuse lawsuit: 'This isn't a CHL issue ... it's a hockey issue'

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Daniel Carcillo (13) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014. Brock McGillis wasn't surprised by the details contained in the class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League and its member teams on behalf of players who allegedly suffered abuse. He also says the sport's problems run far deeper than the country's top junior circuit. Former NHLer Dan Carcillo, who played in the Ontario Hockey League and Garrett Taylor, who played in the Western Hockey League, filed a statement of claim Thursday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nam Y. Huh