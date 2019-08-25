HAMILTON - Jonathan Grant scored in the 79th minute as FC Forge defeated Cavalry FC 1-0 on Sunday in Canadian Premier League play.
Forge dominated the match, putting five shots on target throughout.
The Hamilton-based team leads the fall season with 16 points on a 5-1-1 record. Forge has not dropped a game since the fall-season opener — a 2-1 loss to Edmonton on July 6.
Second-place Cavalry (4-1-3) had just two shots on target, both from Dominique Malonga.
---
YORK9 FC 2 FC EDMONTON 2
EDMONTON — Ryan Telfer tied the game in the 85th minute as York9 (3-5-1) was able to pull out a road draw against FC Edmonton (3-2-4).
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.