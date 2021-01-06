Canadian international Liam Millar joins Charlton Athletic on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool's Liam Millar, left, and Shrewsbury Town's Ethan Ebanks-Landell during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Canadian international Liam Millar has joined Charlton Athletic on loan from Liverpool through the end of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jon Super