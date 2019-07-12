Friday's games

CFL

Winnipeg 48 Toronto 21

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 16 Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3

Texas 9 Houston 8

Kansas City 8 Detroit 5

Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 13 Seattle 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4 Philadelphia 0

Miami 8 N.Y. Mets 4

San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 7 (10 innings)

Arizona 4 St. Louis 2

Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5 San Diego 3

Interleague

Boston 8 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

MLS

New England 2 D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1

San Jose 3 LA Galaxy 1

---

