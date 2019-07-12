Friday's games
CFL
Winnipeg 48 Toronto 21
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 16 Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3
Texas 9 Houston 8
Kansas City 8 Detroit 5
Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 13 Seattle 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4 Philadelphia 0
Miami 8 N.Y. Mets 4
San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 7 (10 innings)
Arizona 4 St. Louis 2
Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 5 San Diego 3
Interleague
Boston 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
MLS
New England 2 D.C. United 2
Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1
San Jose 3 LA Galaxy 1
---
