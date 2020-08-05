Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five series)
Arizona 4 Nashville 1
(Coyotes lead series 2-1)
Chicago 4 Edmonton 3
(Blackhawks lead series 2-1)
Round Robin
Colorado 4 Dallas 0
At Toronto
Qualifying Round (Best-of-fve series)
Florida Panthers 3 New York Islanders 2
(Islanders lead series 2-1)
Pittsburgh vs. Montreal
Montreal Canadiens 4 Pittsburgh Penguins 3
(Canadiens lead series 2-1)
Round Robin
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 0
Oakland 6 Texas 4
Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 6
National League
N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 1
San Francisco 4 Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 6
Interleague
Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Yankees 7 (1st game)
Miami 1 Baltimore 0 (1st game)
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1 (2nd game)
Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2 Atlanta 1
Miami 2 Baltimore 1 7 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 1
Arizona 14 Houston 7
---
NBA
Utah 124 Memphis 115
Denver 132 San Antonio 126
Philadelphia 107 Washington 98
Oklahoma City 105 L.A. Lakers 86
Toronto 109 Orlando 99
Boston 149 Brooklyn 115
---
MLS
Semifinals
Portland 2 Philadelphia 1
---