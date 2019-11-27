Wednesday's Games
NHL
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Florida 3
Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1
---
AHL
Belleville 5, Laval 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2
Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO
Utica 4, Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3
Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3
San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT
Stockton 8, Ontario 5
---
NBA
Boston 121, Brooklyn 110
Charlotte 102, Detroit 101
Indiana 121, Utah 102
Orlando 116, Cleveland 104
Philadelphia 97, Sacramento 91
Toronto 126, New York 98
Houston 117, Miami 108
L.A. Clippers 121, Memphis 119
Milwaukee 111, Atlanta 102
Minnesota 113, San Antonio 101
Washington 140, Phoenix 132
L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110
Portland 136, Oklahoma City 119
Golden State 104, Chicago 90
