Canadian forward Nichelle Prince will miss the remainder of the NWSL season with a knee injury suffered at the Women's World Cup.
The Houston Dash, in a release Tuesday, said the 24-year-old from Ajax., Ont., underwent successful surgery on her right knee last week.
The NWSL team said Prince suffered the injury June 24 in the 1-0 round-of-16 loss to Sweden that ended Canada's run at the tournament. Prince, who sat out Canada's final preliminary-round contest against the Netherlands, came out of the Sweden game in the 64th minute.
Prince, who has 11 goals in 53 appearances for Canada, scored in Canada's 2-0 win over New Zealand at the World Cup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.