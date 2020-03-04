Bettman: NHL keeping a close eye on new coronavirus outbreak as crisis widens

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston on May 27, 2019. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is "aware of and focused on all possibilities" related to the new coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at the conclusion of the league's general managers meetings Wednesday, Bettman said the NHL has been in communication with both the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and Health Canada on the widening crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa