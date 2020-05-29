Proposed COVID-19 rule changes by World Rugby could improve the sport

Rugby Canada men's national team head coach Kingsley Jones watches as a video is played after he was introduced as the new coach of the team, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday October 24, 2017. A Rugby Canada committee will review optional law amendments approved by World Rugby in the hope of reducing the risk of possible transmission of COVID-19. Canada coach Jones says he believes some of the changes makes sense, pandemic or not.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck