Thursday's Games

CFL

Toronto 28 Winnipeg 27

Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 19

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Baltimore 2

Houston 7 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9 Boston 4

National League

Philadelphia 10 San Francisco 2

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1 (6 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

Interleague

Miami 5 Minnesota 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5 Milwaukee 3

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

---

