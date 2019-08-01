Thursday's Games
CFL
Toronto 28 Winnipeg 27
Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 19
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Baltimore 2
Houston 7 Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 4
National League
Philadelphia 10 San Francisco 2
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1 (6 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2
Interleague
Miami 5 Minnesota 4
N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5 Milwaukee 3
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.