Toronto FC players working out apart but together thanks to video conferencing

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) takes a goal kick during his team's home opener against New York City FC during MLS action in Toronto on March 7, 2020. The new normal for Toronto FC players includes working out separately at home -- connected via video conferencing -- with the MLS club setting up a meal delivery service. The MLS club's $21-million training facility in north Toronto has essentially stood empty since the league suspended play last Thursday for 30 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.