NHLers get a kick out of old broadcasts: 'Hilarious how much the game's changed'

Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr (right) passes the puck as Philadelphia Flyers Rick MacLeish looks on in Boston on February 9, 1974. Ben Chiarot had seen plenty of Bobby Orr highlights. The elegant, seemingly effortless rushes. His superior skill and vision. And of course, that horizontal mid-air celebration after scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for the Boston Bruins in 1970. One thing Chiarot had never done before the COVID-19 pandemic ground much of the world to a halt was sit down to watch one of the Hall of Fame defenceman's games start to finish. With broadcasters scrambling to fill television schedules minus live sports -- the NHL, like most other leagues and tours, was forced to suspend its season March 12 -- the Montreal Canadiens' blue-liner recently had that chance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP