Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson loses by decision on UFC Fight Night card

Gillian Robertson reacts after she lost to Maycee Barber in a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. Brazilian Taila Santos, showing her grappling skills, won a unanimous decision Saturday over Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elise Amendola