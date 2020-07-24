Whitecaps face a stiff test in Sporting Kansas City at MLS is Back Tournament

After advancing to the round of 16 by the skin of their teeth, the young Vancouver Whitecaps turn their attention to Group D winner Sporting Kansas City at the MLS is Back Tournament on Sunday. Vancouver Whitecaps players wearing Black Lives Matter masks take the field for an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes, in Kissimmee, Fla., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux