Former Canadian captain Paul Stalteri joins York 9 FC as assistant coach

TORONTO - Former Canadian captain Paul Stalteri has joined York 9 FC of the Canadian Premier League as assistant coach to Jimmy Brennan.
The 42-year-old Stalteri joins the CPL team from the Canada Soccer Association, where he was a youth coach.
Stalteri, who once held the Canadian's men record for caps with 84, spent most of his playing career in Germany, with Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach, and in England, with Tottenham and Fulham.
The striker-turned-fullback, who started his playing career with the Toronto Lynx, retired in 2013.
"This is a great opportunity to build this club into something very special," Stalteri said in a statement.
"We grew up playing together so I've known Jimmy for more than 25 years," he added. "We've kept in close contact throughout that time, and it was just after Christmas that we started to speak in more serious terms on what role I could play and bring to the team, and what he'd like (to achieve)."
Brennan, who won 49 caps for Canada, said he had wanted to bring Stalteri on board since Day 1 "but he was with the national team at the time so we've had to be patient."
"I am pleased that we've been able to get him on board now. He's a professional who has played at the highest level and it's a great opportunity for the players here to be able to utilize his vast knowledge."
Julian de Guzman, now retired, holds the men's Canadian cap record at 89.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.
