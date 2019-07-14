Wickens uses hand controls to drive parade lap at Toronto

FILE - In this March 8, 2019, file photo Robert Wickens sits in the pit area at the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. Nearly a year after his devastating injury in an IndyCar race, Wickens will indeed get to drive a car again at a race track. He will lead the parade lap Sunday before the Toronto IndyCar race in an Acura NSX equipped with hand controls. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)