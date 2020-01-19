Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

---

AHL

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

---

NBA

Miami at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

---

NFL

AFC Championship Game

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

NFC Champpionship Game

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

