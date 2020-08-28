Veteran driver Yannick Gingras feeling good about Pepsi North America Cup

Tall Dark Stranger driven by Yannick Gingras is shown in this undated handout photo. It's easy to see why driver Yannick Gingras has a good feeling about the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday night. The native of Sorel, Que., will make his ninth appearance in search of his first victory in Canada's richest harness racing event. But Gingras said there's a good reason why he's not yet won the North America Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, New Image Media *MANDATORY CREDIT*