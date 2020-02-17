TORONTO - Veteran Cory Schneider made 31 saves, including 17 in the third period, as the Binghamton Devils beat the Toronto Marlies 5-2 on Monday in American Hockey League play.
The 33-year-old Schneider is 7-7-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 14 games this season with Binghamton.
Jesper Boqvist, Brett Seney, Julian Melchiori, Maran Studenic and Egor Sharangovich scored for the Devils (25-23-4), who have won three in a row.
Pontus Aberg and Kenny Agostino supplied the goals for the Marlies (26-20-5).
Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 35-of-39 shots for Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.