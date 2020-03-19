Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley is urging people to follow health authorities' guidelines in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"These are trying times but we can do this," he said in a video posted Thursday on social media. "Stay strong."
He reminded viewers of the need to stay home and to be smart by practising social distancing if they have to go out. And he asked that "younger healthier people" think of the elderly and those who might be more vulnerable to the virus.
Bradley also thanked medical professionals and health-care workers who are "working tirelessly to keep us healthy, to keep us safe."
The 32-year-old Toronto skipper has kept a low profile since undergoing ankle surgery in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.