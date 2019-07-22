Former Canadian international Jamie Cudmore says time was right to come home

Canada's Jamie Cudmore carries the ball during an international rugby match against Russia in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 18, 2016. Jamie Cudmore is coming home. One of Canada's most famous rugby exports, the 40-year-old former international forward says the time is right for his family and coaching career. The native of Squamish, B.C., is taking over the second coming of the Pacific Pride Academy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh