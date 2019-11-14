Henry one of many sports stars to try coaching after retirement

Phoenix Coyotes head coach Wayne Gretzky, top, gives his players instructions during a timeout in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Glendale, Ariz., on December 2, 2008. Coaching is a natural career path for athletes upon retirement. The longstanding theory is the best athletes do not make great coaches, but that is not always the case. Thierry Henry is the latest star athlete to entering the coaching scene with the Montreal Impact hiring the former Arsenal and France great as their bench boss on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin