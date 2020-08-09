Blue Jackets turn to Korpisalo in net for deciding Game 5 against Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a pad save as teammate Nick Foligno (71) vies for the rebound against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during first period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - The Columbus Blue Jackets are going back to Joonas Korpisalo in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of their qualifying series Sunday.

The Maple Leafs forced a deciding fifth game in the series with a 4-3 comeback win in overtime on Friday, with Elvis Merzlikins in net for Columbus. Merzlikins allowed three goals in the final 3:57 as Toronto tied the game.

Korpisalo started the first three games of the best-of-five, but was pulled for Merzlikins midway through the second period of Game 3 after allowing three goals on 15 shots. Columbus rallied from a three-goal deficit to win that game in overtime.

Korpisalo shut out the Maple Leafs in Game 1, and allowed two goals in Columbus's Game 2 loss.

The winner of Sunday's game will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

