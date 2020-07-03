CFL's Edmonton Eskimos announce they'll be retaining their team name

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray removes his helmet after he failed to score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter during the CFL Eastern Conference final Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008 in Montreal. The Edmonton Eskimos are keeping their team name.The CFL franchise announced Friday it was keeping the Eskimos moniker following "an extensive year-long formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld