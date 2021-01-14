Laine's three-point night earns Winnipeg Jets 4-3 OT win over Calgary Flames

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) and Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Laine’s goal during opening game first period NHL action against the Calgary Flames, in Winnipeg, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods