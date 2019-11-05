U.S. to host women's Olympic soccer qualifier with 2 tickets to Tokyo on the line

Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) tries to keep USA defender Crystal Dunn (19) from taking a shot on goal in the second half of the finals of the CONCACAF Women's Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Frisco, Texas. The U.S. will host the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in early 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard W. Rodriguez