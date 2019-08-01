MLSE looks to improve fan experience at Scotiabank Arena both inside and out

Workers prepare to install a new video board and signage outside of the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. While the Maple Leafs and Raptors gear up for next season, Scotiabank Arena is getting a multimillion-dollar facelift. MLSE president and CEO Michael Friisdahl calls it a "reimagination" of the venue that opened in February 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson