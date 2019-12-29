Canada's Joe Veleno suspended for next game of world junior hockey championship

Canada's Joe Veleno takes a shot during the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Veleno has been suspended for one game for headbutting an opponent in the last game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Canadian forward Joe Veleno was suspended for one game of the world junior championship on Sunday by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Veleno is being punished for an incident in the second period of Canada's 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday.

After Veleno was brought down to the ice by Russia's Danil Misyul, the Canadian got back to his feet and twice headbutted Misyul.

Veleno will miss Canada's game against Germany on Monday.

He'll be eligible to return for Canada's final preliminary-round game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Veleno has an assist in Canada's two games of the tournament.

