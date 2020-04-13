Game off: Youth baseball leagues scrambling amid pandemic

An empty Little League baseball field is shown in Washingtonville, N.Y., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Mike DeLuca envisioned his youngest son, John, capping his baseball career the same way most 12-year-old All-Star squads from Monroeville, Pennsylvania, had for the last two decades: with a week spent playing teams from all over the country at Cooperstown Dreams Park in early August. Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States and the shutdowns began. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)