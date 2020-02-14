MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Jennifer Jones advanced to the main draw of the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-7 win over Tracy Fleury in Friday's wild-card game.
Jones will play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 15th time in her career starting Saturday.
The six-time champ from Winnipeg will compete as Team Wild Card for the first time since the play-in game was introduced to the tournament format in 2018.
The two top-ranked women's teams in Curling Canada's Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) that didn't win their province or territory got another chance at the Hearts in the sudden-death play-in game.
Fleury was ranked No. 1 and Jones No. 3 in Friday's all-Manitoba affair. Fleury scored three in the ninth end to draw even.
Jones had last-rock advantage coming home. The skip drew against two Fleury counters for the win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.