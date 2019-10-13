Fighters with Vancouver ties enjoy banner day on One Championship cards

Angela Lee, left, celebrates after defeating China's Xiong Jing Nan to retain her One Championship atomweight crown in Tokyo on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in this handout photo. Vancouver-born (Unstoppable) Angela Lee and Vancouver-based bantamweight Bibiano (The Flash) Fernandes both successfully defended their One Championship MMA titles Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, One Championship *MANDATORY CREDIT*