Biggio HR, Blue Jays begin 2020 odyssey by beating Rays 6-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, right, watches his two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Following the play are Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) and home plate umpire Joe West. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)