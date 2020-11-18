"I know he's there" - Bishop-Nriagu says her future success will be due to Fairall

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu speaks to the media at a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Bishop-Nriagu kept every training program coach Dennis Fairall had written for her over the decade the two had worked together. And so, when Bishop-Nriagu returned to the track after becoming a mom in 2018, and Fairall's health was deteriorating, Victoria coach and exercise physiologist Trent Stellingwerff took over coaching duties.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz