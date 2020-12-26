Canada's Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram will take turns wearing 'C' at world junior

Canada's Dylan Cozens (22) battles for the puck with Russia's Shakir Mukhamadullin (17) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Cozens and defenceman Bowen Bryam will alternate wearing the captain's 'C' for Canada at the world junior hockey championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson