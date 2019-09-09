COLWOOD, B.C. - Kyle Buchanan's third goal of the night was the winner as the Peterborough Lakers held on for a 9-8 win over the Victoria Shamrocks on Monday in Game 3 of the Mann Cup.
Peterborough now holds a 2-1 series lead in Canada's senior men's lacrosse championship.
Buchanan also had three assists for the Lakers, while Cory Vitarelli scored twice and added an assist. Turner Evans, Thomas Hoggarth, Mark Matthews and Holden Cattoni rounded out the attack,
Mike Poulin made 34 saves in net for the win.
Tyler Pace's second goal of the night pulled Victoria to within one with 28 seconds left in the third period but the Shamrocks could not complete their comeback.
Chris Boushy struck twice and had three assists, Chris Wardle also had a pair of goals and Tyson Gibson and Casey Jackson also found the back of the net.
Peter Dubenski stopped 47 shots in net for Victoria.
