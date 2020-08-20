Orlando Pride loan Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius vies for the ball with Canada's Shelina Zadorsky, right, during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Canada at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler