South Korean soccer team tells of 'rough' match in Pyongyang

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South and North Korean, wearing red uniforms, players play during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. South Korea soccer officials say they can't see a telecast of the historic World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang between their national team and North Korea, and think the game was proceeding at an empty Kim Il Sung Stadium. (The Korea Football Association via AP)