Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 5 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13 Houston 9
Detroit 3 Seattle 2
National League
Colorado 7 Arizona 6
Washington 17 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 11 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 1
Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5
San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9 San Francisco 5
L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
Canadian Championships
Toronto 3 Ottawa 0
(Toronto wins series 5-0)
Montreal 1 Calgary 0
(Montreal wins series 3-1)
---
MLS
Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2 FC Dallas 0
Portland 3 Chicago 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.