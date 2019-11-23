TORONTO - Timothy Liljegren's goal early in the third period was the winner as the Toronto Marlies doubled the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Adam Brooks, Matt Read and Garrett Wilson also scored as Toronto (12-2-3) built a 4-0 lead by the 1:58 mark of the third period.
Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves as the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, won their fifth straight.
Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie replied for Manitoba (10-9-0), the minor league club for the Winnipeg Jets.
Mikhail Berdin stopped 18 shots in net for the Moose.
Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.
