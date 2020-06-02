Canadians seem OK with possibly being benched as playoff venue: survey

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. It looks like hockey fans will be able to cheer on their favourite NHL team this summer but Canadians have issued a collective shrug about whether the Stanley Cup is hoisted on their home ice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Dwyer