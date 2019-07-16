Whitecaps looking for win against New England to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Vancouver Whitecaps' Doneil Henry, centre, attempts to move the ball as Sporting Kansas City's Matt Besler, left, and Ilie Sanchez, right, defend during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. With just 13 regular season games remaining, the Whitecaps badly need a win Wednesday night on the road against the New England Revolution to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck