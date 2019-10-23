ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - Canada improved to 3-0-0 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday, defeating Ireland by 10 runs.
The Canadians, who beat Jersey and Nigeria in earlier play, won the toss and elected to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Captain Navneet Dhaliwal led the way with 69, including three fours and three sixes, while Nitish Kumar added 53 for his third straight half-century.
Canada finished at 156 for five in its 20 overs with Kumar and Dhaliwal combining for a 111-run stand.
Stuart Thompson was Ireland's leading scorer with 28 as the Irish finished at 146 for seven in its allotted 20 overs. Romesh Eranga and Saad Bin Zafar took two wickets apiece for Canada.
The 14-country event, which runs through Nov. 2, offers six spots in the main tournament set for Australia in 2020.
The teams are divided into two groups of seven with Canada leading Group B, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Nigeria and Oman.
Canada plays Hong Kong (1-3-0) on Thursday.
The two group winners qualify directly for the T20 World Cup. Teams finishing second and third meet in playoffs with the winners moving on. The losers from the two playoffs face the fourth-placed teams in the group with the winners also advancing.
The six qualifiers will join Australia, Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, which takes place next October.
Canada failed to qualify for the six previous tournaments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.